We Analyzed the Future Direction of Unifi Inc. (UFI), Here is What We Found

Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.70. The company’s stock price has collected -4.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Unifi Inc. (NYSE :UFI) Right Now?

Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UFI is at 1.01.

UFI currently public float of 15.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UFI was 95.96K shares.

UFI’s Market Performance

UFI stocks went down by -4.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.24% and a quarterly performance of -35.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -62.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.57% for Unifi Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.92% for UFI stocks with a simple moving average of -39.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFI

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFI reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for UFI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to UFI, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 18th of the previous year.

UFI Trading at -14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFI fell by -4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Unifi Inc. saw -61.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFI starting from SIGMON GREGORY K, who purchase 460 shares at the price of $13.12 back on Aug 16. After this action, SIGMON GREGORY K now owns 4,146 shares of Unifi Inc., valued at $6,035 using the latest closing price.

LANGONE KENNETH G, the Director of Unifi Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $13.57 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that LANGONE KENNETH G is holding 1,580,825 shares at $678,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.49 for the present operating margin

+11.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unifi Inc. stands at +1.86. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.