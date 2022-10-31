We Analyzed the Future Direction of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO), Here is What We Found

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) went up by 8.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.89. The company’s stock price has collected 8.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that Exxon to Sell Canadian Shale Gas Assets

Is It Worth Investing in Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX :IMO) Right Now?

Imperial Oil Limited (AMEX:IMO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IMO is at 1.90.

IMO currently public float of 149.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMO was 550.01K shares.

IMO’s Market Performance

IMO stocks went up by 8.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.36% and a quarterly performance of 14.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Imperial Oil Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.97% for IMO stocks with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

IMO Trading at 14.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +24.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMO rose by +8.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.97. In addition, Imperial Oil Limited saw 49.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+11.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Imperial Oil Limited stands at +6.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.