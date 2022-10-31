We Analyzed the Future Direction of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC), Here is What We Found

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) went down by -22.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.89. The company’s stock price has collected -52.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ :FNHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FNHC is at 2.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for FedNat Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

FNHC currently public float of 14.09M and currently shorts hold a 8.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FNHC was 7.57M shares.

FNHC’s Market Performance

FNHC stocks went down by -52.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 79.04% and a quarterly performance of -18.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 49.67% for FedNat Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.92% for FNHC stocks with a simple moving average of -58.15% for the last 200 days.

FNHC Trading at -20.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 49.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.46%, as shares surge +147.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNHC fell by -52.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4264. In addition, FedNat Holding Company saw -79.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FNHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for FedNat Holding Company stands at -41.99. Equity return is now at value -210.00, with -8.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.