We Analyzed the Future Direction of Data I/O Corporation (DAIO), Here is What We Found

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) went up by 23.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.87. The company’s stock price has collected 36.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ :DAIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAIO is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Data I/O Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.80, which is $3.1 above the current price. DAIO currently public float of 7.99M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAIO was 16.71K shares.

DAIO’s Market Performance

DAIO stocks went up by 36.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 34.28% and a quarterly performance of 7.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Data I/O Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 33.42% for DAIO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAIO stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for DAIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAIO in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $15 based on the research report published on February 07th of the previous year 2018.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAIO reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for DAIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 13th, 2017.

DAIO Trading at 23.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +36.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAIO rose by +36.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Data I/O Corporation saw -17.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAIO starting from Ambrose Anthony, who sale 10,553 shares at the price of $5.31 back on Nov 01. After this action, Ambrose Anthony now owns 378,688 shares of Data I/O Corporation, valued at $55,997 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.06 for the present operating margin

+56.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Data I/O Corporation stands at -2.15. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.