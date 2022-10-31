Wall Street Praises Sierra Metals Inc. (SMTS) After Recent Earnings Report

Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX:SMTS) went up by 27.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Metals Inc. (AMEX :SMTS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.23. SMTS currently public float of 117.88M and currently shorts hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SMTS was 322.43K shares.

SMTS’s Market Performance

SMTS stocks went up by 2.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -55.67% and a quarterly performance of -65.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 38.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.23% for Sierra Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -47.77% for SMTS stocks with a simple moving average of -76.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTS

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to SMTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

SMTS Trading at -53.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 38.10%, as shares sank -56.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTS rose by +2.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3934. In addition, Sierra Metals Inc. saw -84.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.83 for the present operating margin

+29.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Metals Inc. stands at -10.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.