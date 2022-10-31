Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Just Got Our Attention

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) went up by 2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ :WBA) Right Now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WBA is at 0.69.

WBA currently public float of 715.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WBA was 7.60M shares.

WBA’s Market Performance

WBA stocks went up by 6.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.94% and a quarterly performance of -8.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.21% for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.02% for WBA stocks with a simple moving average of -12.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $51 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBA reach a price target of $49, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for WBA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to WBA, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

WBA Trading at 6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +16.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA rose by +6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.51. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. saw -29.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., who sale 11,000,000 shares at the price of $33.01 back on Aug 16. After this action, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. now owns 26,247,092 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., valued at $363,110,000 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., sale 6,000,000 shares at $150.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 52,854,867 shares at $900,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 4.70 for asset returns.