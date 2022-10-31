Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went up by 16.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s stock price has collected 29.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ :VSTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is at 0.65.

VSTM currently public float of 186.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTM was 1.81M shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM stocks went up by 29.77% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.29% and a quarterly performance of -62.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 18.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.55% for Verastem Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.45% for VSTM stocks with a simple moving average of -66.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTM stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for VSTM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSTM in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $6 based on the research report published on September 07th of the current year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VSTM reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for VSTM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to VSTM, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

VSTM Trading at -53.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.08%, as shares sank -52.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM rose by +29.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4250. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw -80.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from Paterson Dan, who sale 2,786 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Sep 19. After this action, Paterson Dan now owns 482,458 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $3,148 using the latest closing price.

Stuglik Brian M, the Chief Executive Officer of Verastem Inc., sale 3,355 shares at $1.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Stuglik Brian M is holding 1,151,238 shares at $3,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Equity return is now at value -100.90, with -71.50 for asset returns.