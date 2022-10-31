Sunrun Inc. (RUN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.60. The company’s stock price has collected 9.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/12/22 that 6 Stocks to Play the Push for Renewable Energy

Is It Worth Investing in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ :RUN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.14. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Sunrun Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.16, which is $24.97 above the current price. RUN currently public float of 199.61M and currently shorts hold a 14.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RUN was 8.41M shares.

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN stocks went up by 9.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.42% and a quarterly performance of -27.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.40% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.27% for RUN stocks with a simple moving average of -19.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RUN reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for RUN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to RUN, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on August 05th of the current year.

RUN Trading at -26.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.75%, as shares sank -20.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.33. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -36.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Jurich Lynn Michelle, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $24.91 back on Oct 10. After this action, Jurich Lynn Michelle now owns 1,449,459 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $1,868,138 using the latest closing price.

Abajian Danny, the Chief Financial Officer of Sunrun Inc., sale 172 shares at $27.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Abajian Danny is holding 148,336 shares at $4,689 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.08 for the present operating margin

+14.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -1.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.