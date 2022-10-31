Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Genius Group Limited (GNS)

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) went down by -15.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Group Limited (AMEX :GNS) Right Now?

GNS currently public float of 10.49M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNS was 226.74K shares.

GNS’s Market Performance

GNS stocks went down by -4.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -38.36% and a quarterly performance of -65.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.64% for Genius Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.38% for GNS stocks with a simple moving average of -74.03% for the last 200 days.

GNS Trading at -45.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.32%, as shares sank -38.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -84.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNS fell by -4.26%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8160. In addition, Genius Group Limited saw -95.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.73 for the present operating margin

+37.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Group Limited stands at -45.54.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.