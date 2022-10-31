NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN) Just Got Our Attention

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) went up by 2.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.99. The company’s stock price has collected 5.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :NXGN) Right Now?

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NXGN is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for NextGen Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.43, which is $2.08 above the current price. NXGN currently public float of 55.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NXGN was 378.64K shares.

NXGN’s Market Performance

NXGN stocks went up by 5.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.58% and a quarterly performance of 13.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 30.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for NextGen Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.24% for NXGN stocks with a simple moving average of 5.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXGN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NXGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NXGN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NXGN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for NXGN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to NXGN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

NXGN Trading at 10.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares surge +10.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXGN rose by +5.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.50. In addition, NextGen Healthcare Inc. saw 9.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXGN starting from Waters Mitchell, who sale 3,889 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 26. After this action, Waters Mitchell now owns 62,725 shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc., valued at $77,780 using the latest closing price.

Metcalfe David A, the Chief Technology Officer of NextGen Healthcare Inc., sale 32,372 shares at $20.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Metcalfe David A is holding 148,776 shares at $654,173 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.86 for the present operating margin

+48.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextGen Healthcare Inc. stands at +0.27. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.