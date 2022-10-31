Is TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) a Keeper?

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) went down by -42.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.79. The company’s stock price has collected 11.09% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 19 hours ago that TuSimple Probed by FBI, SEC Over Its Ties to a Chinese Startup

Is It Worth Investing in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TSP) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for TuSimple Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.66, which is $13.9 above the current price. TSP currently public float of 123.57M and currently shorts hold a 9.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TSP was 2.32M shares.

TSP’s Market Performance

TSP stocks went up by 11.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.53% and a quarterly performance of -29.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.87% for TuSimple Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -45.20% for TSP stocks with a simple moving average of -65.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSP

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for TSP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

China Renaissance gave a rating of “Buy” to TSP, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on May 26th of the current year.

TSP Trading at -49.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -55.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSP fell by -36.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, TuSimple Holdings Inc. saw -82.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSP starting from Mullen James, who sale 1,169 shares at the price of $7.79 back on Sep 16. After this action, Mullen James now owns 43,432 shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc., valued at $9,107 using the latest closing price.

Mullen James, the See Remarks of TuSimple Holdings Inc., sale 3,206 shares at $7.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mullen James is holding 42,101 shares at $23,189 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6570.05 for the present operating margin

-97.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuSimple Holdings Inc. stands at -11702.17. Equity return is now at value -35.10, with -33.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.20.