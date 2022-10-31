Is Teck Resources Limited (TECK) a Keeper?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) went down by -8.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.90. The company’s stock price has collected -11.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE :TECK) Right Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.13.

TECK currently public float of 509.37M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TECK was 4.27M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

TECK stocks went down by -11.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.76% and a quarterly performance of 9.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.55% for Teck Resources Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.34% for TECK stocks with a simple moving average of -11.45% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.01%, as shares surge +2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK fell by -11.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.98. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 9.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.