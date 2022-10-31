Is Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) a Keeper?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15.

Is It Worth Investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX :GTE) Right Now?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTE is at 2.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.36, which is $0.99 above the current price. GTE currently public float of 359.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTE was 6.00M shares.

GTE’s Market Performance

GTE stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.44% and a quarterly performance of 2.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.31% for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.69% for GTE stocks with a simple moving average of -5.09% for the last 200 days.

GTE Trading at -0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3135. In addition, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. saw 70.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.50 for the present operating margin

+40.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at +8.97. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 13.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.