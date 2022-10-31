Here’s Our Rant About Otonomy Inc. (OTIC)

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) went down by -6.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.59. The company’s stock price has collected -12.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ :OTIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OTIC is at 1.28.

OTIC currently public float of 55.82M and currently shorts hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OTIC was 2.39M shares.

OTIC’s Market Performance

OTIC stocks went down by -12.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -63.96% and a quarterly performance of -66.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.87% for Otonomy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -46.89% for OTIC stocks with a simple moving average of -93.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OTIC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on June 01st of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OTIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 24th, 2019.

OTIC Trading at -65.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.83%, as shares sank -66.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTIC fell by -12.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1764. In addition, Otonomy Inc. saw -95.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OTIC starting from Cayer Paul E, who sale 5,624 shares at the price of $2.41 back on Mar 28. After this action, Cayer Paul E now owns 223,787 shares of Otonomy Inc., valued at $13,571 using the latest closing price.

Foster Alan Charles, the Chief Scientific Officer of Otonomy Inc., sale 2,559 shares at $2.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 28, which means that Foster Alan Charles is holding 177,017 shares at $6,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OTIC

Equity return is now at value -107.90, with -60.20 for asset returns.