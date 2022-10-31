Here’s Our Rant About Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) went down by -7.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.35. The company’s stock price has collected -6.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :EBC) Right Now?

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.25, which is $3.89 above the current price. EBC currently public float of 175.61M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBC was 620.21K shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

EBC stocks went down by -6.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.99% for Eastern Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.10% for EBC stocks with a simple moving average of -4.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on November 16th of the previous year 2021.

Seaport Global Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBC reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for EBC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 18th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to EBC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

EBC Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Shell Greg Allen Sr., who sale 24,000 shares at the price of $20.10 back on Sep 09. After this action, Shell Greg Allen Sr. now owns 173,465 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $482,506 using the latest closing price.

Borgen Luis, the Director of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 28,730 shares at $20.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Borgen Luis is holding 89,965 shares at $582,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +24.84. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.