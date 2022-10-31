Here’s Our Rant About Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) went down by -15.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $318.71. The company’s stock price has collected -12.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE :CSL) Right Now?

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CSL is at 0.99.

The average price from analysts is $350.50, which is $112.76 above the current price. CSL currently public float of 51.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CSL was 498.78K shares.

CSL’s Market Performance

CSL stocks went down by -12.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.62% and a quarterly performance of -18.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for Carlisle Companies Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.59% for CSL stocks with a simple moving average of -8.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CSL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $363 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSL reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for CSL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

Northcoast gave a rating of “Buy” to CSL, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

CSL Trading at -18.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.50%, as shares sank -14.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSL fell by -12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.98. In addition, Carlisle Companies Incorporated saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSL starting from KOCH D CHRISTIAN, who sale 7,272 shares at the price of $315.01 back on Aug 18. After this action, KOCH D CHRISTIAN now owns 119,582 shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, valued at $2,290,753 using the latest closing price.

KOCH D CHRISTIAN, the CEO & President of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, sale 10,046 shares at $315.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that KOCH D CHRISTIAN is holding 119,582 shares at $3,164,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.14 for the present operating margin

+25.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlisle Companies Incorporated stands at +8.01. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.