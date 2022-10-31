Here’s How Your Trade Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Aggressively Right Now

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) went down by -2.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE :LYG) Right Now?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYG is at 1.28.

LYG currently public float of 16.64B and currently shorts hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYG was 11.03M shares.

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG stocks went up by 1.06% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.97% and a quarterly performance of -14.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.96% for Lloyds Banking Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.88% for LYG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.76% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8890. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw -25.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.