Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) went up by 36.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.50. The company’s stock price has collected 184.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :DUO) Right Now?

DUO currently public float of 3.14M and currently shorts hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DUO was 412.65K shares.

DUO’s Market Performance

DUO stocks went up by 184.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 104.51% and a quarterly performance of -7.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 69.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 27.47% for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 113.68% for DUO stocks with a simple moving average of -40.76% for the last 200 days.

DUO Trading at 51.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 69.29%, as shares surge +113.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUO rose by +184.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9594. In addition, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. saw -72.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-101.58 for the present operating margin

+11.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at -124.28. Equity return is now at value -175.50, with -47.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.