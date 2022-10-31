Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) went down by -3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE :ESTE) Right Now?

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ESTE is at 2.13.

ESTE currently public float of 64.65M and currently shorts hold a 20.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ESTE was 1.86M shares.

ESTE’s Market Performance

ESTE stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.72% and a quarterly performance of 8.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Earthstone Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.81% for ESTE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESTE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ESTE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ESTE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESTE reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ESTE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 14th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to ESTE, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on November 03rd of the previous year.

ESTE Trading at 7.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares surge +24.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESTE rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.66. In addition, Earthstone Energy Inc. saw 40.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESTE starting from Cypress Investments, LLC, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $14.75 back on Oct 06. After this action, Cypress Investments, LLC now owns 11,017,213 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc., valued at $14,750,000 using the latest closing price.

Post Oak Energy Holdings, LLC, the See Exhibit 99.3 of Earthstone Energy Inc., purchase 1,000,000 shares at $14.75 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Post Oak Energy Holdings, LLC is holding 11,167,213 shares at $14,750,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.28 for the present operating margin

+56.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at +8.46. Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.