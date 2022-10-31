Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) went up by 8.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.31. The company’s stock price has collected -3.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ :CFFN) Right Now?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFFN is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.75, which is $0.75 above the current price. CFFN currently public float of 128.93M and currently shorts hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFFN was 526.46K shares.

CFFN’s Market Performance

CFFN stocks went down by -3.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.44% and a quarterly performance of -18.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.57% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.82% for CFFN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel Nicolaus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFFN reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for CFFN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2012.

Stifel Nicolaus gave a rating of “Buy” to CFFN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

CFFN Trading at -9.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. saw -27.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from Haag Natalie G., who purchase 1,100 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Oct 28. After this action, Haag Natalie G. now owns 18,235 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., valued at $8,723 using the latest closing price.

Jackson Rick C, the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $7.59 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Jackson Rick C is holding 144,138 shares at $60,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stands at +27.01. The total capital return value is set at 3.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 127.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.03. Total debt to assets is 16.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.