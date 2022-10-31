Buy or Sell Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) went down by -7.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.30. The company’s stock price has collected -11.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ :WB) Right Now?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WB is at 0.58.

WB currently public float of 139.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WB was 858.03K shares.

WB’s Market Performance

WB stocks went down by -11.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.08% and a quarterly performance of -40.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -76.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.10% for Weibo Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.02% for WB stocks with a simple moving average of -51.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $37.50 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WB reach a price target of $27.80, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for WB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to WB, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

WB Trading at -35.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.67%, as shares sank -36.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB fell by -11.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.82. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -64.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.