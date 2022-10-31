Buy or Sell Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) went down by -8.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.28. The company’s stock price has collected -7.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ :KZIA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KZIA is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.92. KZIA currently public float of 12.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KZIA was 562.51K shares.

KZIA’s Market Performance

KZIA stocks went down by -7.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.46% and a quarterly performance of -53.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -91.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.15% for Kazia Therapeutics Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.56% for KZIA stocks with a simple moving average of -80.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KZIA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KZIA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for KZIA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KZIA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on October 14th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KZIA reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for KZIA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

KZIA Trading at -29.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KZIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.62%, as shares sank -17.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KZIA fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0337. In addition, Kazia Therapeutics Limited saw -89.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KZIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.19 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kazia Therapeutics Limited stands at -55.47. The total capital return value is set at -22.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.41. Equity return is now at value -86.70, with -55.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.