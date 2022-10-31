Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) went up by 3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $167.06. The company’s stock price has collected 8.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/19/22 that Applied Materials Issues Sales Forecast Ahead of Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ :AMAT) Right Now?

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMAT is at 1.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Applied Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.40, which is $19.6 above the current price. AMAT currently public float of 857.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMAT was 7.98M shares.

AMAT’s Market Performance

AMAT stocks went up by 8.86% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.28% and a quarterly performance of -15.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.02% for Applied Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.52% for AMAT stocks with a simple moving average of -18.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AMAT, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on August 19th of the current year.

AMAT Trading at 1.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAT rose by +8.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.31. In addition, Applied Materials Inc. saw -42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAT starting from Deane Timothy M, who sale 29 shares at the price of $91.46 back on Sep 14. After this action, Deane Timothy M now owns 87,532 shares of Applied Materials Inc., valued at $2,652 using the latest closing price.

Little Teri A., the SVP, CLO of Applied Materials Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $89.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Little Teri A. is holding 83,169 shares at $895,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.22 for the present operating margin

+47.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Materials Inc. stands at +25.53. The total capital return value is set at 41.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.72. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 25.80 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT), the company’s capital structure generated 44.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.80. Total debt to assets is 22.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.