A Lesson to Learn: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) went up by 0.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.85. The company’s stock price has collected -0.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/22 that Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Is On Hold

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

SIRI currently public float of 663.11M and currently shorts hold a 28.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIRI was 14.93M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.75% and a quarterly performance of -7.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.93% for SIRI stocks with a simple moving average of -0.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $7.10 based on the research report published on August 01st of the current year 2022.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 19th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to SIRI, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on April 18th of the current year.

SIRI Trading at 1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from DONNELLY PATRICK L, who sale 408,274 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Aug 04. After this action, DONNELLY PATRICK L now owns 791,342 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $2,755,850 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 40,793 shares at $6.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 29, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 1,111,973 shares at $265,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Equity return is now at value -40.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.