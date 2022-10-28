We Analyzed the Future Direction of Limoneira Company (LMNR), Here is What We Found

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) went down by -8.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.71. The company’s stock price has collected -6.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/22 that Zynga, Lululemon, Virgin Orbit, Tilray: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ :LMNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LMNR is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Limoneira Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.33, which is $6.6 above the current price. LMNR currently public float of 14.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMNR was 33.74K shares.

LMNR’s Market Performance

LMNR stocks went down by -6.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.97% and a quarterly performance of -10.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.28% for Limoneira Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.31% for LMNR stocks with a simple moving average of -13.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMNR stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for LMNR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LMNR in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $23 based on the research report published on June 04th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMNR reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for LMNR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2021.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to LMNR, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

LMNR Trading at -10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares sank -9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMNR fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.51. In addition, Limoneira Company saw -24.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMNR starting from PALAMOUNTAIN MARK, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $14.33 back on Jun 28. After this action, PALAMOUNTAIN MARK now owns 54,345 shares of Limoneira Company, valued at $57,320 using the latest closing price.

Loza Jose De Jesus, the Director of Limoneira Company, purchase 41,300 shares at $12.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Loza Jose De Jesus is holding 435,031 shares at $527,917 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMNR

Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.