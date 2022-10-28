We Analyzed the Future Direction of Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC), Here is What We Found

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) went down by -19.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.80. The company’s stock price has collected -17.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :HBNC) Right Now?

Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HBNC is at 1.02.

HBNC currently public float of 38.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HBNC was 135.47K shares.

HBNC’s Market Performance

HBNC stocks went down by -17.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.97% and a quarterly performance of -16.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for Horizon Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.58% for HBNC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBNC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HBNC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HBNC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $22 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2022.

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HBNC reach a price target of $33.50. The rating they have provided for HBNC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 06th, 2016.

HBNC Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBNC fell by -17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.94. In addition, Horizon Bancorp Inc. saw -23.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBNC starting from NEFF JAMES D, who sale 11,782 shares at the price of $20.25 back on Mar 02. After this action, NEFF JAMES D now owns 149,170 shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc., valued at $238,586 using the latest closing price.

NEFF JAMES D, the President of Horizon Bancorp Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $23.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 14, which means that NEFF JAMES D is holding 149,170 shares at $230,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horizon Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.73. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.