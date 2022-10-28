United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) went up by 4.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.85. The company’s stock price has collected 7.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :UBSI) Right Now?

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBSI is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for United Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.33, which is -$2.17 below the current price. UBSI currently public float of 131.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBSI was 671.47K shares.

UBSI’s Market Performance

UBSI stocks went up by 7.88% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.78% and a quarterly performance of 4.54%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for United Bankshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.25% for UBSI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBSI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for UBSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UBSI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $40 based on the research report published on September 06th of the current year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBSI reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for UBSI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to UBSI, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 01st of the previous year.

UBSI Trading at 7.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +12.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBSI rose by +7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.99. In addition, United Bankshares Inc. saw 11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBSI starting from ADAMS RICHARD M SR, who purchase 7,776 shares at the price of $33.60 back on Apr 29. After this action, ADAMS RICHARD M SR now owns 20,557 shares of United Bankshares Inc., valued at $261,274 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for United Bankshares Inc. stands at +42.27. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.