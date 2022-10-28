Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) went up by 11.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.92. The company’s stock price has collected 6.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX :SLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLI is at 2.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Standard Lithium Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67. SLI currently public float of 157.90M and currently shorts hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLI was 826.92K shares.

SLI’s Market Performance

SLI stocks went up by 6.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.09% and a quarterly performance of -31.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.59% for Standard Lithium Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.81% for SLI stocks with a simple moving average of -32.43% for the last 200 days.

SLI Trading at -19.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +6.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.89. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd. saw -60.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -25.30, with -24.70 for asset returns.