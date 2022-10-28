SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.13. The company’s stock price has collected 3.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX :SILV) Right Now?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 517.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for SilverCrest Metals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.96. SILV currently public float of 140.29M and currently shorts hold a 4.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SILV was 891.90K shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stocks went up by 3.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.37% and a quarterly performance of -23.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.15% for SilverCrest Metals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.71% for SILV stocks with a simple moving average of -27.51% for the last 200 days.

SILV Trading at -7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV rose by +3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc. saw -34.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.00.