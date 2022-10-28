Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) went down by -4.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $211.98. The company’s stock price has collected -7.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/24/22 that 3 Chip Stocks That Could Face a Reckoning, Says Analyst

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ :SLAB) Right Now?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 129.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is at 1.11.

SLAB currently public float of 33.43M and currently shorts hold a 7.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLAB was 470.45K shares.

SLAB’s Market Performance

SLAB stocks went down by -7.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.11% and a quarterly performance of -23.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.96% for Silicon Laboratories Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.48% for SLAB stocks with a simple moving average of -19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLAB reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for SLAB stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

SLAB Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.95%, as shares sank -9.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.78. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc. saw -45.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Wyatt Christy, who sale 1,495 shares at the price of $134.44 back on Aug 24. After this action, Wyatt Christy now owns 5,222 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc., valued at $200,988 using the latest closing price.

BOCK WILLIAM G, the Director of Silicon Laboratories Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $146.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that BOCK WILLIAM G is holding 31,468 shares at $146,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.56 for the present operating margin

+52.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc. stands at -8.03. Equity return is now at value 100.50, with 71.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.35.