Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) went down by -16.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.69. The company’s stock price has collected -16.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ :HCTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Healthcare Triangle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $1.72 above the current price. HCTI currently public float of 12.04M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCTI was 234.36K shares.

HCTI’s Market Performance

HCTI stocks went down by -16.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.52% and a quarterly performance of -58.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -89.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 52.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.34% for Healthcare Triangle Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.00% for HCTI stocks with a simple moving average of -68.56% for the last 200 days.

HCTI Trading at -37.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 52.68%, as shares sank -30.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCTI fell by -16.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3421. In addition, Healthcare Triangle Inc. saw -84.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.19 for the present operating margin

+25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthcare Triangle Inc. stands at -16.87. Equity return is now at value -66.20, with -39.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.