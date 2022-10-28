Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) went up by 7.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.18. The company’s stock price has collected 75.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ :AGTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGTC is at 1.38.

AGTC currently public float of 67.00M and currently shorts hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGTC was 1.32M shares.

AGTC’s Market Performance

AGTC stocks went up by 75.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.03% and a quarterly performance of 9.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -84.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.54% for Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.56% for AGTC stocks with a simple moving average of -56.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGTC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AGTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGTC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $11 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGTC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AGTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AGTC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

AGTC Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.74%, as shares surge +47.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGTC rose by +75.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2801. In addition, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation saw -78.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGTC starting from Potter Stephen W, who sale 8,070 shares at the price of $0.77 back on Jul 01. After this action, Potter Stephen W now owns 55,883 shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, valued at $6,250 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Gerald Anthony, the Chief Accounting Officer of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, sale 3,994 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Reynolds Gerald Anthony is holding 21,006 shares at $3,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGTC

Equity return is now at value -139.60, with -77.30 for asset returns.