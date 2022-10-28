Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went up by 5.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.22, which is -$2.03 below the current price. ALSN currently public float of 95.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 924.46K shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went up by 14.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.79% and a quarterly performance of -1.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.01% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.87% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ALSN Trading at 13.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +14.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.60. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Graziosi David S., who sale 69,110 shares at the price of $40.06 back on Mar 21. After this action, Graziosi David S. now owns 158,768 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $2,768,256 using the latest closing price.

Graziosi David S., the Chairman, President and CEO of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 134,443 shares at $38.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Graziosi David S. is holding 227,878 shares at $5,240,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.85 for the present operating margin

+45.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +18.40. Equity return is now at value 66.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.