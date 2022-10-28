Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) went down by -5.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.65. The company’s stock price has collected 3.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/26/21 that W.R. Grace, AMC, Ocugen, Carnival: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ :OCGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OCGN is at 4.24. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Ocugen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.83, which is $4.16 above the current price. OCGN currently public float of 213.15M and currently shorts hold a 20.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OCGN was 5.04M shares.

OCGN’s Market Performance

OCGN stocks went up by 3.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.73% and a quarterly performance of -35.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -82.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Ocugen Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.02% for OCGN stocks with a simple moving average of -37.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $5 based on the research report published on August 23rd of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OCGN reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for OCGN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to OCGN, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on June 02nd of the current year.

OCGN Trading at -19.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.76%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6980. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw -63.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Musunuri Shankar, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Oct 14. After this action, Musunuri Shankar now owns 752,540 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $166,000 using the latest closing price.

Kumar Ramesh, the Director of Ocugen Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Kumar Ramesh is holding 0 shares at $8,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -56.10, with -50.90 for asset returns.