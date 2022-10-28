Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for V.F. Corporation (VFC)?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) went down by -2.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.91. The company’s stock price has collected -0.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that VF Swings to Net Loss as Margins Fall and Inventory Piles Up

Is It Worth Investing in V.F. Corporation (NYSE :VFC) Right Now?

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VFC is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for V.F. Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.06, which is $10.88 above the current price. VFC currently public float of 387.25M and currently shorts hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VFC was 4.46M shares.

VFC’s Market Performance

VFC stocks went down by -0.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.04% and a quarterly performance of -38.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.39% for V.F. Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for VFC stocks with a simple moving average of -44.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VFC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VFC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VFC reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for VFC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VFC, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on April 05th of the current year.

VFC Trading at -24.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -10.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFC fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.18. In addition, V.F. Corporation saw -62.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFC starting from Carucci Richard, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $41.44 back on Aug 26. After this action, Carucci Richard now owns 115,528 shares of V.F. Corporation, valued at $414,420 using the latest closing price.

MCMULLEN W RODNEY, the Director of V.F. Corporation, purchase 6,000 shares at $44.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that MCMULLEN W RODNEY is holding 34,146 shares at $268,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFC

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 7.50 for asset returns.