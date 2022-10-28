Is SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) a Keeper?

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.15. The company’s stock price has collected 8.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ :SPRC) Right Now?

SPRC currently public float of 3.30M and currently shorts hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPRC was 3.29M shares.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SPRC stocks went up by 8.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.66% and a quarterly performance of -41.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.83% for SciSparc Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.77% for SPRC stocks with a simple moving average of -64.23% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares surge +13.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9297. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -85.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.