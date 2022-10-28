Impinj Inc. (PI) Just Got Our Attention

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) went up by 29.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $99.00. The company’s stock price has collected 39.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ :PI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PI is at 2.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Impinj Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.57, which is -$21.01 below the current price. PI currently public float of 24.49M and currently shorts hold a 9.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PI was 347.84K shares.

PI’s Market Performance

PI stocks went up by 39.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.53% and a quarterly performance of 35.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 106.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Impinj Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.67% for PI stocks with a simple moving average of 65.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2021.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PI reach a price target of $69. The rating they have provided for PI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to PI, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

PI Trading at 32.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +40.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PI rose by +39.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.81. In addition, Impinj Inc. saw 29.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PI starting from Baker Cary, who sale 366 shares at the price of $79.23 back on Oct 13. After this action, Baker Cary now owns 35,141 shares of Impinj Inc., valued at $28,997 using the latest closing price.

DIORIO CHRIS PH.D., the Chief Executive Officer of Impinj Inc., sale 1,218 shares at $79.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. is holding 304,307 shares at $96,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.91 for the present operating margin

+52.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impinj Inc. stands at -26.94. Equity return is now at value -362.20, with -19.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.21.