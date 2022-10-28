Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) went down by -1.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.31. The company’s stock price has collected 2.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/24/22 that Keurig Dr Pepper Names New CFO to Fill Gap Left by Elevation of CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ :KDP) Right Now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KDP is at 0.66. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.08, which is $2.86 above the current price. KDP currently public float of 853.82M and currently shorts hold a 2.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KDP was 7.11M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP stocks went up by 2.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.21% and a quarterly performance of -1.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.07% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for KDP stocks with a simple moving average of 1.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $43 based on the research report published on October 11th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to KDP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on June 21st of the current year.

KDP Trading at 0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.57. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw 3.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Gamgort Robert James, who sale 92,948 shares at the price of $38.02 back on Oct 13. After this action, Gamgort Robert James now owns 3,978,186 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $3,533,883 using the latest closing price.

Gamgort Robert James, the Executive Chairman of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., sale 2,700 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Gamgort Robert James is holding 4,071,134 shares at $102,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.61 for the present operating margin

+50.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +16.92. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.