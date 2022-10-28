Here’s Our Rant About Coursera Inc. (COUR)

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) went up by 4.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.75. The company’s stock price has collected 10.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

Is It Worth Investing in Coursera Inc. (NYSE :COUR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Coursera Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

COUR currently public float of 128.11M and currently shorts hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COUR was 902.09K shares.

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR stocks went up by 10.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.67% and a quarterly performance of -7.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.72% for Coursera Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.45% for COUR stocks with a simple moving average of -21.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 28th, 2022.

COUR Trading at 10.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.16%, as shares surge +17.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +10.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.78. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw -47.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Furniturewala Mustafa S., who sale 2,156 shares at the price of $11.70 back on Oct 19. After this action, Furniturewala Mustafa S. now owns 371,062 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $25,224 using the latest closing price.

wang Xueyan, the SVP, Services of Coursera Inc., sale 100 shares at $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that wang Xueyan is holding 347,032 shares at $1,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -17.60 for asset returns.