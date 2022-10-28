Here’s Our Rant About Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) went down by -9.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.01. The company’s stock price has collected 16.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE :AMPX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Amprius Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $3.03 above the current price. AMPX currently public float of 14.92M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMPX was 3.74M shares.

AMPX’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.22% for Amprius Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.16% for AMPX stocks with a simple moving average of 17.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPX stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMPX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMPX in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $14 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2022.

AMPX Trading at 17.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.00%, as shares surge +14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPX rose by +16.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Amprius Technologies Inc. saw 9.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.