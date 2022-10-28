Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) went up by 16.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 26.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/22 that How JetBlue Prevailed in Fight With Frontier for Spirit Airlines

Is It Worth Investing in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ULCC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.10, which is $5.46 above the current price. ULCC currently public float of 215.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ULCC was 1.54M shares.

ULCC’s Market Performance

ULCC stocks went up by 26.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.60% and a quarterly performance of -18.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.87% for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.84% for ULCC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULCC

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ULCC reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ULCC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 29th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ULCC, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 24th of the current year.

ULCC Trading at 4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +20.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULCC rose by +26.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.84. In addition, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. saw -12.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULCC starting from Shurz Daniel M., who sale 24,663 shares at the price of $15.07 back on Aug 15. After this action, Shurz Daniel M. now owns 38,959 shares of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., valued at $371,795 using the latest closing price.

Filene Jacob F., the Sr. Vice President, Customers of Frontier Group Holdings Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Filene Jacob F. is holding 77,122 shares at $120,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.43 for the present operating margin

-17.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stands at -4.95. Equity return is now at value -28.60, with -3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.