Buy or Sell West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) went down by -13.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $475.00. The company’s stock price has collected -4.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/25/21 that This Top Syringe Maker Looks Set for More Gains

Is It Worth Investing in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE :WST) Right Now?

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WST is at 1.21.

WST currently public float of 73.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WST was 472.66K shares.

WST’s Market Performance

WST stocks went down by -4.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.19% and a quarterly performance of -35.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.90% for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.92% for WST stocks with a simple moving average of -32.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WST stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WST by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WST in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $350 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WST reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for WST stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WST, setting the target price at $280 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

WST Trading at -19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -11.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WST fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $246.83. In addition, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. saw -52.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WST starting from Birkett Bernard, who sale 14,174 shares at the price of $341.19 back on Aug 02. After this action, Birkett Bernard now owns 795 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., valued at $4,836,074 using the latest closing price.

Abraham Silji, the Chief Digital & Trans Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., sale 5,374 shares at $343.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Abraham Silji is holding 3,201 shares at $1,848,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.80 for the present operating margin

+41.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. stands at +23.38. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 20.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.