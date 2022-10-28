Buy or Sell SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) went up by 6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ :SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEIC is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SEI Investments Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is $1.6 above the current price. SEIC currently public float of 111.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEIC was 546.62K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEIC stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of -4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for SEI Investments Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.16% for SEIC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEIC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SEIC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEIC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

SEIC Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.23. In addition, SEI Investments Company saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from WEST ALFRED P JR, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $53.68 back on Sep 16. After this action, WEST ALFRED P JR now owns 9,061,792 shares of SEI Investments Company, valued at $4,026,000 using the latest closing price.

WEST ALFRED P JR, the 10% Owner of SEI Investments Company, sale 83,386 shares at $55.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that WEST ALFRED P JR is holding 9,136,792 shares at $4,592,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.91 for the present operating margin

+82.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Company stands at +28.51. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 25.60 for asset returns.