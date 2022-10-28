Home  »  Companies   »  Buy or Sell SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Stock N...

Buy or Sell SEI Investments Company (SEIC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) went up by 6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.22. The company’s stock price has collected 11.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ :SEIC) Right Now?

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEIC is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for SEI Investments Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $54.00, which is $1.6 above the current price. SEIC currently public float of 111.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEIC was 546.62K shares.

SEIC’s Market Performance

SEIC stocks went up by 11.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of -4.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for SEI Investments Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.16% for SEIC stocks with a simple moving average of -5.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEIC

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEIC reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SEIC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEIC, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

SEIC Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEIC rose by +11.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.23. In addition, SEI Investments Company saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEIC starting from WEST ALFRED P JR, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $53.68 back on Sep 16. After this action, WEST ALFRED P JR now owns 9,061,792 shares of SEI Investments Company, valued at $4,026,000 using the latest closing price.

WEST ALFRED P JR, the 10% Owner of SEI Investments Company, sale 83,386 shares at $55.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that WEST ALFRED P JR is holding 9,136,792 shares at $4,592,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.91 for the present operating margin
  • +82.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SEI Investments Company stands at +28.51. Equity return is now at value 30.80, with 25.60 for asset returns.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]