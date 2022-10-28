Buy or Sell Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) went up by 11.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.05. The company’s stock price has collected 2.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KTRA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KTRA is at 1.17.

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.88 above the current price. KTRA currently public float of 74.57M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KTRA was 3.33M shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stocks went up by 2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.82% and a quarterly performance of -37.86%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.17% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.26% for KTRA stocks with a simple moving average of -54.23% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at -12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1058. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. saw -76.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTRA starting from Hoffman Robert E., who purchase 55,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Feb 15. After this action, Hoffman Robert E. now owns 55,000 shares of Kintara Therapeutics Inc., valued at $25,795 using the latest closing price.

Praill Anthony Scott, the Chief Financial Officer of Kintara Therapeutics Inc., purchase 28,700 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Praill Anthony Scott is holding 37,186 shares at $19,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -397.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -706.33.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.24.