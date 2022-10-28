Buy or Sell Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (IBKR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.83. The company’s stock price has collected 5.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that The Best Online Brokers for 2022: Tools to Cope With a Complex Investing World

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IBKR currently public float of 99.32M and currently shorts hold a 3.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBKR was 1.19M shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR stocks went up by 5.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.82% and a quarterly performance of 36.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.38% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.36% for IBKR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $85 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBKR reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for IBKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to IBKR, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

IBKR Trading at 19.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.49. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc. saw 0.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Peterffy Thomas, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $78.26 back on Oct 26. After this action, Peterffy Thomas now owns 2,467,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., valued at $1,565,215 using the latest closing price.

Peterffy Thomas, the Chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $77.69 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Peterffy Thomas is holding 2,487,511 shares at $1,553,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+68.84 for the present operating margin

+89.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc. stands at +10.35. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 0.20 for asset returns.