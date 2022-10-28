Buy or Sell Black Knight Inc. (BKI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) went down by -3.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.27. The company’s stock price has collected 2.65% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/04/22 that Intercontinental Exchange to Buy Mortgage-Data Firm Black Knight for $13.1 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE :BKI) Right Now?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:BKI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BKI is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Black Knight Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $75.33, which is $18.02 above the current price. BKI currently public float of 150.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BKI was 730.52K shares.

BKI’s Market Performance

BKI stocks went up by 2.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.34% and a quarterly performance of -6.71%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.92%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.15% for Black Knight Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.33% for BKI stocks with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $80 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKI reach a price target of $71, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for BKI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to BKI, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

BKI Trading at -6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.16. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -26.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKI starting from Otting Joseph M, who purchase 3,440 shares at the price of $58.10 back on Feb 17. After this action, Otting Joseph M now owns 7,746 shares of Black Knight Inc., valued at $199,877 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.44 for the present operating margin

+21.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +14.09. Equity return is now at value 22.30, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.