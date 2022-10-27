Why E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s stock price has collected 7.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ETWO) Right Now?

ETWO currently public float of 237.96M and currently shorts hold a 5.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETWO was 1.91M shares.

ETWO’s Market Performance

ETWO stocks went up by 7.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.36% and a quarterly performance of -17.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.01% for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.55% for ETWO stocks with a simple moving average of -29.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 21st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2022.

ETWO Trading at -16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +7.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.79. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -51.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Hantman Peter, who sale 400 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Oct 06. After this action, Hantman Peter now owns 190,795 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $2,800 using the latest closing price.

Hantman Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Hantman Peter is holding 91,195 shares at $175,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Equity return is now at value -12.60, with -7.30 for asset returns.