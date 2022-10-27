We Analyzed the Future Direction of Ryder System Inc. (R), Here is What We Found

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) went up by 10.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.29. The company’s stock price has collected 7.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/13/22 that Activist Investor Seeks Ryder Buyout in $4.4 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE :R) Right Now?

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for R is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Ryder System Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $86.71, which is $4.61 above the current price. R currently public float of 50.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of R was 543.75K shares.

R’s Market Performance

R stocks went up by 7.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.63% and a quarterly performance of 6.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.83% for Ryder System Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.06% for R stocks with a simple moving average of 8.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of R

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to R, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

R Trading at 6.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought R to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.64%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, R rose by +7.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.67. In addition, Ryder System Inc. saw -0.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at R starting from Ravindran Rajeev, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $77.60 back on Jul 29. After this action, Ravindran Rajeev now owns 12,661 shares of Ryder System Inc., valued at $213,400 using the latest closing price.

Nieto Luis P Jr, the Director of Ryder System Inc., sale 2,220 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Nieto Luis P Jr is holding 26,939 shares at $162,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for R

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.36 for the present operating margin

+18.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryder System Inc. stands at +5.37. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 5.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.