We Analyzed the Future Direction of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH), Here is What We Found

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) went down by -11.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.52. The company’s stock price has collected -6.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ :MANH) Right Now?

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 63.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MANH is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Manhattan Associates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $171.80, which is $53.46 above the current price. MANH currently public float of 61.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MANH was 326.39K shares.

MANH’s Market Performance

MANH stocks went down by -6.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.80% and a quarterly performance of -14.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -30.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Manhattan Associates Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.98% for MANH stocks with a simple moving average of -9.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MANH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MANH stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MANH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MANH in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $170 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MANH reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $165. The rating they have provided for MANH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 30th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to MANH, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

MANH Trading at -13.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MANH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%, as shares sank -11.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MANH fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.66. In addition, Manhattan Associates Inc. saw -23.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MANH starting from Eger Edmond, who sale 2,650 shares at the price of $152.13 back on Aug 16. After this action, Eger Edmond now owns 12,746 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc., valued at $403,156 using the latest closing price.

Capel Eddie, the President & CEO of Manhattan Associates Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $152.79 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Capel Eddie is holding 239,023 shares at $3,055,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MANH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.24 for the present operating margin

+53.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Manhattan Associates Inc. stands at +16.65. Equity return is now at value 51.90, with 22.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.