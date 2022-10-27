Wall Street Pummels Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) After Recent Earnings Report

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) went down by -0.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.21. The company’s stock price has collected 1.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/01/22 that ConEd Agrees to Sell Clean Energy Business for $6.8 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE :ED) Right Now?

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ED is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Consolidated Edison Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.14, which is -$2.05 below the current price. ED currently public float of 354.14M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ED was 1.62M shares.

ED’s Market Performance

ED stocks went up by 1.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.54% and a quarterly performance of -12.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Consolidated Edison Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.41% for ED stocks with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $94 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ED reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for ED stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on May 03rd, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to ED, setting the target price at $100 in the report published on April 26th of the current year.

ED Trading at -7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED rose by +1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.29. In addition, Consolidated Edison Inc. saw 0.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from Cawley Timothy, who purchase 80 shares at the price of $87.57 back on Oct 03. After this action, Cawley Timothy now owns 18,619 shares of Consolidated Edison Inc., valued at $7,006 using the latest closing price.

Shannon Nancy, the SVP Utility Shared Services of Consolidated Edison Inc., purchase 5 shares at $85.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Shannon Nancy is holding 202 shares at $444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.48 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at +9.84. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.